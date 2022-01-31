Florida State 2022 football schedule released

The Seminoles' faithful learned earlier on Monday that the regular season will end with a rare Friday game against the University of Florida .

Florida State football fans have long known how the 2022 season would begin, with a home game against Duquesne on Aug. 27 and a neutral-site game against LSU on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

“This is a good schedule, and we are pleased that our seven home games are spread throughout the fall,” FSU Athletics Director Michael Alford said. “Hosting Florida in prime time on the Friday during the Thanksgiving holiday allows us to showcase this great rivalry and our community on a day that has historically drawn huge television viewership. It also gives us the opportunity to lock in a night game, which allows fans to make plans well in advance and avoids the potential of the six-day network television option on kickoff time.”

In week two of the college season, FSU will take an early bye week on Sept. 10. That sets up the Seminoles to face Louisville on a Friday night on the road coming on Sept. 16.

To round out the first month of 2022, FSU will return home for Boston College. Played on Sept. 24, the fourth game of the season versus the Eagles will be the first of two straight home games.

In October, the 'Noles stay home for Wake Forest on Oct. 1, before taking the season to Raleigh to face N.C. State on Oct. 8.

Next up is a huge battle at home against Clemson on Oct. 15. After the Tigers, FSU will take a second bye week five weeks after the first of 2022. To round out October, FSU stays home for Georgia Tech on Oct. 29.

In November, FSU faces Miami on Nov. 5 (road), Syracuse on Nov. 12 (road), Louisiana on Nov. 19 (home), then a big rivalry matchup with Florida on Friday, Nov. 25 in Doak Campbell.