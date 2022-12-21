Florida State adds commitment from, signs 2023 4-star athlete Edwin Joseph
Much of Florida State's 2022 high school recruiting class is already assembled.
There are a few lingering targets remaining, however, and the Seminoles landed a big addition Wednesday.
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star athlete Edwin Joseph announced his commitment to the Seminoles in a ceremony at his high school Wednesday. The blue-chip prospect chose FSU over Louisville, Penn State and Auburn.
FSU confirmed Joseph has signed on its Tribe23 website shortly after his ceremony concluded.
The deciding factor in Joseph's recruitment may have been his official visit to FSU the weekend of Dec. 9-11. He won the state title game at Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium with Chaminade-Madonna that Thursday night and then immediately transitioned to his FSU official visit Friday morning.
Rivals ranks the 6-foot-1, 191-pound Joseph as the 11th-best athlete and 43rd-best player from Florida in the 2023 recruiting class.
Joseph lives up to his athlete moniker for all the different roles he has taken on for his high school team. This season for Chaminade-Madonna, he had 40 catches for 661 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, six carries for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown and one punt return that went 36 yards for a touchdown. He also had two interceptions and nine pass deflections as a defensive back this season.
It's believed that FSU views Joseph as a defensive back. The fact that he took his photoshoot pictures with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson adds to that likelihood.
He's the fourth defensive back in FSU's 2023 class, joining three-stars Kenton Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones.
Charles Fishbein on Joseph: Joseph flew under the radar until his senior season. He is a two-way standout. You can line him up at receiver or defensive back. Joseph has the ability to be a very good receiver, but we feel that he can be a shutdown corner on defense. He has the size and length you want at the corner position.
Please click on the link below to access Joseph's HUDL highlights:
