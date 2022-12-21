Much of Florida State's 2022 high school recruiting class is already assembled. There are a few lingering targets remaining, however, and the Seminoles landed a big addition Wednesday. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star athlete Edwin Joseph announced his commitment to the Seminoles in a ceremony at his high school Wednesday. The blue-chip prospect chose FSU over Louisville, Penn State and Auburn. FSU confirmed Joseph has signed on its Tribe23 website shortly after his ceremony concluded.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3QgYXRobGV0ZXMgaW4gdGhlIGNvdW50cnkg aGFzIGpvaW5lZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvVHJpYmUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RyaWJlMjM8L2E+ISBXZWxjb21lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSm9zZXBoRWR3aW5ubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9z ZXBoRWR3aW5ubjwvYT4gdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob2xlRmFtaWx5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm9sZUZhbWlseTwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5SXOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTFMxM0R2WXdaMCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0xTMTNEdll3WjA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mb0w4Vjkw aUxZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZm9MOFY5MGlMWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBGU1VGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GU1VGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTYxNjA5NjM3 NTAzMzg1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The deciding factor in Joseph's recruitment may have been his official visit to FSU the weekend of Dec. 9-11. He won the state title game at Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium with Chaminade-Madonna that Thursday night and then immediately transitioned to his FSU official visit Friday morning. Rivals ranks the 6-foot-1, 191-pound Joseph as the 11th-best athlete and 43rd-best player from Florida in the 2023 recruiting class. Joseph lives up to his athlete moniker for all the different roles he has taken on for his high school team. This season for Chaminade-Madonna, he had 40 catches for 661 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, six carries for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown and one punt return that went 36 yards for a touchdown. He also had two interceptions and nine pass deflections as a defensive back this season. It's believed that FSU views Joseph as a defensive back. The fact that he took his photoshoot pictures with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson adds to that likelihood. He's the fourth defensive back in FSU's 2023 class, joining three-stars Kenton Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones.