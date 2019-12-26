Another Florida State football underclassmen has decided to leave school early. Junior cornerback Stanford Samuels III announced via social media on Thursday that he will be pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.

Samuels' decision was a bit of a surprise considering his name isn't frequently mentioned in draft projections or mock drafts.

Running back Cam Akers declared for the NFL draft two weeks ago. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is also expected to leave school early for the NFL. What is still in question is the status of Tamorrion Terry. The redshirt sophomore receiver is reportedly struggling with his decision.

----------

Discuss this story with other passionate FSU fans on the Tribal Council message board.