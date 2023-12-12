While it is early, White's commitment propels Florida State to the No. 2 class in 2026 with multiple four-star commitments.

Florida State earned the commitment of 2026 four-star ATH Efrem 'EJ' White on Tuesday afternoon. This is the Seminoles' third commitment of the 2026 class, as White joins four-star athletes Daryl Bell and Devin Carter.

"With long talks and a lot of thinking I've decided to commit to Florida State University," White said in a social media post on Tuesday. "Thanks to Ron Dugans, Coach Norvell and Ryan Bartow for giving me this great opportunity to be able to commit to FSU. #Go Noles."

White is listed at 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds, playing both defensive back and wide receiver at Vero Beach (Fla.) High. In 12 games during his sophomore year, White caught 22 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, White had 23 tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception. White helped Vero Beach to a 9-3 record.

While playing multiple positions, Florida State is recruiting White at wide receiver. Florida State is once again getting in early on a blue-chip receiver from Vero Beach, as true freshman Vandrevius Jacobs also attended Vero Beach before committing to Florida State as part of the 2023 recruiting class.