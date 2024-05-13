Florida State extended offers to multiple prospects on Monday, including 2025 three-star DE Nicolas Clayton, 2026 three-star LB Izayia Williams and 2027 ATH Censere Gaylord.

Defensive ends coach John Papuchis traveled through Gainesville on Monday and offered Buchholz defensive end prospect Nicolas Clayton. Clayton is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025 and has 19 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Clayton also holds offers from USF, UCF, Nebraska, Duke, Vanderbilt, Michigan State and Purdue to name a few. His recruitment has surged in 2024 as all of his 19 offers have come in the last five months.



2026 LB prospect and current Syracuse commit Izayia Williams was offered by running backs coach David Johnson during his visit to Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares High School on Monday. Previously committed to Louisville, Williams holds eight offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Williams also has offers from Iowa State, Florida, Florida A&M, South Florida and Western Kentucky. Williams is coming off of a sophomore year in which he totaled 40 tackles and six tackles for loss. He also had two sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

