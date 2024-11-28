Florida State flips top JUCO WR Jordan Scott

Florida State got some good news on the recruiting trail on Thanksgiving as one of its primary targets at wide receiver flipped his commitment to the Seminoles on Thursday.

Southwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver Jordan Scott flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Florida State just a few days removed from wrapping up his official visit with the Seminoles. Florida State offered Scott on November 5th.

Scott previously committed to Arizona State following his official visit to the Sun Devils on November 10th. After originally planning to not take anymore visits following his commitment, a phone call from Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell changed his mind. The 6-7 and 215 pound receiver took a visit to Florida State and is now committed to the Seminoles as their only wide receiver commit of the 2025 class.

Scott is a three-star prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 33 overall JUCO prospect in the 2025 cycle.