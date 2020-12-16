Shyheim Brown | DB | 6-1 | 185 | Lake City, Fla. | Columbia High School

Consensus three-star prospect …recorded 174 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, five interceptions…also stood out on special teams, averaging 30.1 yards per kickoff return and blocking six kicks…helped Columbia advance to region final round of 6A state playoffs his senior season…earned all-state honorable mention honors after registering 77 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, 289 kickoff return yards and two blocked kicks his junior season…helped Tigers win eight games and advance to second round of 6A state playoffs…participated in Legend’s Football All-Florida Junior Showcase…also ran track for Columbia, helping 4x100 relay team reach state championships meet as a sophomore.

Joshua Burrell | WR | 6-2 | 212 | Blythewood, S.C. | Blythewood High School

Rated as No. 4 prospect in South Carolina by Rivals and ESPN …played in South Carolina’s highest classification…made 57 receptions for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior…helped Blythewood advance to AAAAA state playoffs…appeared as sophomore on state playoff team that finished 2018 season 6-4…also ran track…ran on school-record 4x200 and sprint medley relays.

Omarion Cooper | DB | 6-1 | 180 | Lehigh Acres, Fla. | Lehigh Senior High School

Composite four-star recruit rated 41st-highest prospect in Florida …rated No. 9 in America at his position and No. 20 overall in Florida by ESPN…ranked 136th in ESPN300…three-year letterman at Lehigh Senior…recorded 81 tackles, 21 pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and multiple blocked kicks…recorded 29 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups as a senior…junior season made 25 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups and one blocked field goal while helping Lightning advance to 7A state playoffs…registered 27 tackles, one interception, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.

Bryson Estes | OL | 6-3 | 291 | McDonough, Ga. | Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

Versatile offensive lineman with four years of experience…won three straight state titles…four-star prospect ranked as No. 5 center in America and 29th prospect in Georgia by ESPN… rated as Georgia’s No. 32 overall prospect by Rivals …helped lead Eagle’s Landing to 9-4 overall record, including perfect 3-0 mark in region play, while advancing to quarterfinal round of state playoffs…helped lead Chargers to fifth straight Class A Private state championship behind 13-1 record in 2019…blocked for offense that averaged 49.7 points per game…sophomore season featured offense that averaged 52.6 points per game to propel Eagle’s Landing to 13-1 record and another state title…blocked for Chargers to average 52.8 points per game and complete perfect 13-0 season as a freshman.

Jordan Eubanks | LB | 6-2 | 215 | Denton, Texas | Guyer High School

Three-star prospect rated …three-year letterman at Guyer…played five games as a senior, recording 40 tackles, 1.0 sack, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup while helping Wildcats secure district championship and advance to state playoffs…first-team all-district selection after helping lead Guyer to 14-2 record and 6A D-II state runner-up finish in 2019 with 63 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, one pass breakup and one blocked punt… appeared in 11 games his sophomore season and made 14 tackles as Guyer advanced to second round of state playoffs.

Joshua Farmer | DE | 6-3 | 250 | Havana, Fla. | Gadsden County High School

Four-star prospect ranked as No. 43 defensive end in America and No. 65 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN …three-year starter for Gadsden County…helped Jaguars reach semifinal round of 2020 Florida Class 4A state playoffs…earned first-team All-Big Bend recognition as a junior…recorded 84 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.

Koby Gross | TE | 6-3 | 235 | Pittsburg, Calif. | Pittsburg High School/Diablo Valley College

Ranked as No. 1 junior college tight end by ESPN and 39th in ESPN JuCo50 …versatile tight end blocking and receiving…made 27 receptions for 340 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons at Pittsburg High…averaged 15.2 yards per catch as a senior as Pittsburg earned a runner-up league finish and qualified for state playoffs…caught 22 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns his junior year, helping Pirates claim league championship and advance to Division 1-A state championship game.

Shambre Jackson | DE | 6-4 | 255 | Orlando, Fla. | Boone High School

Four-star prospect…ranked 243rd in ESPN300…ranked as nation’s 11th-highest strong-side defensive end and Florida’s 34th overall prospect by Rivals… earned District Player of the Year following senior season…helped lead Boone to region semifinal round of 8A state playoffs his senior season…named first-team all-area as a junior after recording 56 tackles, including 22.0 for loss with 14.5 sacks…also played basketball for Braves.

Kevin Knowles II | DB | 5-11 | 175 | Hollywood, Fla. | McArthur High School

Four-star prospect ranked as No. 25 cornerback nationally and No. 62 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN …scored three touchdowns at wide receiver during his senior season which featured only four games…earned first-team all-county and second-team All-Broward 8A-6A honors after grabbing five interceptions and making 25 tackles, including 3.0 for loss, as a junior…key defensive piece helping Mustangs win eight games and advance to second round of 7A state playoffs…made 39 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups as a sophomore to help McArthur claim district title and advance to state playoffs.

McKenzie Milton | QB | 5-11 | 185 | Kapolei, Hawai’i | Mililani High School/UCF Graduate transfer from UCF…led Knights to 27-6 record as a starter, including undefeated 2017 season, and two American Athletic Conference championships…only two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year…finished sixth in Heisman Trophy vote in 2018 and eighth in 2017…2018 finalist for Sullivan Award given to nation’s top amateur athlete…was 630-of-1,020 passing for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns with only 22 interceptions and added 1,078 yards and 20 touchdowns on 285 rushes for 9,761 yards of total offense…streak of 24 straight games with at least one passing touchdown ranks second in program history…total offense yards, completions, pass efficiency rating of 152.3, 13.8 average yards per completion and interception percentage of 2.2 ranked third in program history…ranked fourth in pass attempts, passing touchdowns and touchdown responsibility…had 12 300-yard passing games, third on UCF’s all-time list, and two 400-yard passing games, fourth in program history…broke UCF single-season records with 4,650 yards of total offense, 4,037 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, average of 10.2 yards per attempt and pass efficiency rating of 179.29 in 2017…also set new single-season program quarterback rushing mark with 613 yards and tied program records with seven 300-yard passing games and two 400-yard passing games in 2017…had back-to-back six-touchdown games in 2018, passing for three and rushing for three in win vs. FAU and passing for four with two rushing scores eight days later in win vs. Pitt…broke UCF freshman record with 194 completions in 2016…missed final two games of 2018 and all of 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury…compiled 9,113 yards of total offense in 34 career games at Mililani, courtesy of 7,303 passing yards with 81 touchdowns and 1,810 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns…2014 Hawai’i Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Hawai’i Offensive Player of the Year…led Trojans to Division I state title with perfect record his junior season after taking team to state championship game as a sophomore.

Rod Orr | OL | 6-7 | 296 | Gadsden, Ala. | Gadsden City High School

Four-star offensive tackle …ranked 284th in ESPN300 and No. 9 prospect in Alabama by ESPN…earned first-team all-state honors his senior season…selected to play in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game…also played basketball at Gadsden City.

Patrick Payton | DE | 6-5 | 215 | Miami, Fla. | Miami Northwestern High School

Four-star …helped lead Miami Northwestern to region quarterfinal round of 5A state playoffs in shortened senior season…earned first-team All-Dade 8A-5A recognition after helping lead Bulls to 5A state championship in his junior season…collected 17.5 sacks that year, including 5.0 vs. eventual 8A state champion Miami Columbus, to pace defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game.

Byron Turner, Jr. | DE | 6-4 | 237 | New Orleans, La. | St. Augustine High School

Four-star prospect and No. 7 overall in Louisiana according to ESPN…ranked No. 20 nationally among weak-side defensive ends and 12th among Louisiana prospects by Rivals …ranked 23rd nationally at his position and 13th in Louisiana by 247Sports…earned all-district recognition his senior year after helping lead St. Augustine to quarterfinal round of state playoffs…recorded 102 tackles, including 29.0 for loss with 13.0 sacks, as a junior to help Purple Knights advance to quarterfinal round of state playoffs…also contested shot put for St. Augustine’s track and field team.

Hunter Washington | DB | 6-0 | 180 | Katy, Texas | Katy High School

Four-star prospect…ranked 220th in ESPN300…No. 14 cornerback in America and No. 39 overall prospect in Texas according to ESPN…ranked as nation’s 18th-highest cornerback and Texas’ 26th overall prospect by Rivals …helped lead Katy to 8-1 record and appearance in 6A D-II state playoffs his senior season…second-team all-district selection as a junior after helping Tigers produce 12-1 overall record and advance to region final round of 6A D-I state playoffs…returned two interceptions for touchdowns…achieved second-team all-district recognition as a sophomore after Katy finished 11-2 and played into region final round of state playoffs.

Jackson West | TE | 6-4 | 235 | Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville High School

Consensus three-star prospect …ranked No. 17 tight end nationally and No. 21 overall in Alabama by ESPN …caught 19 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown in only three games played during his senior season…made 23 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, helping Panthers win six games and average nearly 30 points per game…also played basketball at Huntsville, appearing in all 31 games as Panthers finished his junior year in 7A state playoffs after winning state title his sophomore season.

George Wilson | DE | 6-5 | 215 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Green Run High School

Four-star prospect …ranked 7th in Virginia by ESPN …senior season was not played in fall as Virginia High School League moved football to start in February due to pandemic…registered 12 sacks as a junior…also played basketball at Green Run, helping Stallions earn Class 5 co-state championship his junior year…team finished 24-3 and reached state championship game before tournament was cancelled due to pandemic.