Florida State football 2025 spring position preview: Offensive line

BJ Gibson has a .520 on-base percentage, all while acclimating to baseball again, and learning football plays, too.
Darrell Jackson and a handful of other Seminoles were praised for their effort in Tour of Duty the last few weeks.
Leonard Hamilton discusses his 23-year legacy at FSU, one where he values graduations and relationships more than wins.
Link Jarrett shared a mix of good and bad injury news on Thursday before this weekend's series vs. Lipscomb.
Notes: FSU offers top JUCO DT, multiple 2026 prospects, visit updates.
