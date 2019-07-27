Florida State football recruiting got some good news just minutes after the conclusion of the 2019 Saturday Night Live (SNL) Camp. Three-star offensive tackle Lloyd Willis announced that he has committed to the Seminoles.

"I loved everything," said Willis following his commitment. "I felt a strong comfort level with the coaches. I learned a lot from Coach Clements. He helped me with my hand placement and I was able to use that today... I feel I'll bring a strong pass blocker to this offense with my quickness and power. I'm very excited to be apart of the family"

The standout from Miami (Killian HS) becomes the No. 17 commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, and the first true offensive tackle. Willis measures in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

