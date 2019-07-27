News More News
Saturday Night Live Updates: FSU Football hosts dozens of recruits

QB Shedeur Sanders, a 2021 prospect and the son of FSU and NFL legend Deion Sanders, arrived for this weekend on Thursday. (Michael Langston/Warchant)
Today's the day.

Florida State Football is hosting its second annual Saturday Night Live event inside Doak Campbell Stadium, with more than 70 recruits expected to attend.

The action on the field won't begin until late this afternoon (between 4:30 and 5 p.m.), but we'll have updates throughout the day as prospects arrive on campus.

