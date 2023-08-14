For the first time since 2018, the Florida State football team will begin the season in the top 25.

After it was announced last week that FSU will start the season at No. 8 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll, the Seminoles are also ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll which was released Monday afternoon.

It's FSU's highest ranking in the preseason poll voted on by media members since FSU was No. 3 in the 2017 preseason AP poll. It's also the fifth time in the last 10 years that FSU will begin the season as a top-10 team.

FSU is ranked behind two-time defending national champions Georgia at No. 1, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama, the Seminoles' season-opening opponent, LSU, at No. 5, USC at No. 6 and Penn State at No. 7.

Like in the coaches poll, FSU is the highest-ranked ACC team, just ahead of Clemson which is ranked No. 9.

No other team on FSU's 2023 schedule will start the season ranked. Pitt received 16 votes and is seven spots outside the preseason poll while Duke and Florida each received four votes and are tied for No. 39.

The Seminoles are the only team from Florida in the preseason poll.

