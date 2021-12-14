 Florida State recruiting signing day central for the 2022 football signing class
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-14 19:57:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida State Football Recruiting - Signing Day Central

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 15. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is looking to build on a strong finish to the 2021 season with a possible top 10 recruiting class for 2022. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the early signing period.

Florida State is looking to close with a top 10 football recruiting class for 2022.
Florida State is looking to close with a top 10 football recruiting class for 2022. (Warchant.com)

Anticipated announcement and signing times for FSU commits, targets
2022 Recruiting Class / Team rankings / LIVE updates on the PRB

LIVE Signing Day coverage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

LIVE  UPDATES 

Recruiting Message Board / Warchant.com App

* LIVE confirmed signings for Florida State's 2022 recruiting class at the bottom of this page but will appear on the Recruiting Message Board first.

NEW commitments/signees for FSU's 2022 recruiting class

Other Signings of Note (FSU targets that signed elsewhere)

