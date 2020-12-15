Florida State Football Recruiting - Signing Day Central (early period)
The early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 16. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is looking to fill several holes to fill on the roster and load up at several positions of need. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the early signing period.
** Don't miss our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial! **
LIVE UPDATES
NOTE: Warchant TV will be LIVE at 11 a.m. ET with a Signing Day Update
Updates & Nuggets / Recruiting Message Board / Warchant.com App
* Confirmed signings for Florida State's 2021 recruiting class at the bottom of this page but will appear on the Recruiting Message Board first.
Transfer signed from UCF
Confirmed signings for FSU's 2021 class
Coming soon....