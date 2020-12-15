The early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 16. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is looking to fill several holes to fill on the roster and load up at several positions of need. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the early signing period.

NOTE: Warchant TV will be LIVE at 11 a.m. ET with a Signing Day Update

Updates & Nuggets / Recruiting Message Board / Warchant.com App

* Confirmed signings for Florida State's 2021 recruiting class at the bottom of this page but will appear on the Recruiting Message Board first.