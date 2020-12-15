 Florida State recruiting signing day central for the 2021 football signing class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 21:18:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida State Football Recruiting - Signing Day Central (early period)

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The early signing day for college football begins Wednesday, Dec. 16. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is looking to fill several holes to fill on the roster and load up at several positions of need. Keep it here for all the confirmed signings and breaking news for the early signing period.

** Don't miss our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial! **

2021 Recruiting Class / Team rankings / Estimated signing times

Florida State will begin receiving Letters of Intent on Wednesday from recruits for the 2021 football class.
Florida State will begin receiving Letters of Intent on Wednesday from recruits for the 2021 football class.

LIVE  UPDATES 

NOTE: Warchant TV will be LIVE at 11 a.m. ET with a Signing Day Update

Updates & Nuggets / Recruiting Message Board / Warchant.com App

* Confirmed signings for Florida State's 2021 recruiting class at the bottom of this page but will appear on the Recruiting Message Board first.

Transfer signed from UCF

Confirmed signings for FSU's 2021 class

Coming soon....

Other Signings of Note

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}