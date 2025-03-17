Florida State football spring preview 2025: Defensive backs

Michael Fly was a video coordinator at FSU for three seasons, including time when Luke Loucks was a player.
Across the FSU football program, Mike Norvell is making and considering a bunch of changes entering spring camp.
Videos of Florida State assistant coaches talking with the media on Monday about the offseason,
FSU will be without Jayson Jenkins, Conrad Hussey and Shyheim Brown this spring.
Mike Norvell discusses offseason workouts, previews spring practices and addresses the need for accountability.
Michael Fly was a video coordinator at FSU for three seasons, including time when Luke Loucks was a player.
Across the FSU football program, Mike Norvell is making and considering a bunch of changes entering spring camp.
Videos of Florida State assistant coaches talking with the media on Monday about the offseason,