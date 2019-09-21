Florida State pulled off the victory thanks to a big fourth-quarter interception by safety Cyrus Fagan and a 60-yard bomb from backup quarterback Alex Hornibrook to sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 remaining. Hornibrook was in the game because starting QB James Blackman was knocked out with an apparent knee injury early in the third quarter.

Playing before a sparse crowd of 46,513, the Seminoles improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play. Louisville falls to 2-2, 0-1.

But unlike the FSU football team's first two home games, the Seminoles bounced back strong down the stretch and knocked off visiting Louisville, 35-24, on Saturday.

The scene looked all too familiar.

As has been the case in every home game this season, the Seminoles sprinted out to a big early lead, only to see that advantage evaporate.

FSU led Boise State in the opener 21-3 before falling 36-31. The Seminoles then led Louisiana-Monroe 21-0 before needing overtime -- and a missed extra point by the Warhawks -- to claim a 45-44 victory.

On Saturday, the Seminoles led the Cardinals 21-0 before things began to unravel. Louisville scored just before halftime to cut the lead to 21-7, and then the Cardinals dominated the third quarter.

Louisville actually took its first lead of the game, 24-21, with a 74-yard pass from Malik Cunningham to Dez Fitzpatrick early in the fourth.

But just when it appeared the Cardinals might extend their lead to two scores, Fagan intercepted a Cunningham pass deep in FSU territory.

Terry hauled in his touchdown reception just a few plays later, and Cam Akers added his third touchdown of the day with 1:37 remaining to seal the win.

Florida State opened its early lead with back-to-back-to-back first-quarter touchdown drives, including two capped off by short Akers touchdown runs.

Akers finished the day with 112 yards rushing on 29 carries.

The other score came courtesy of a 44-yard strike from Hornibrook to Keyshawn Helton.

FSU's coaches went into the game planning to give Hornibrook his first action of the season, and the Wisconsin transfer delivered with a two-play touchdown drive. Hornibrook then handled most of the second half after Blackman went down with his leg injury.

Florida State will return to action on Saturday against visiting N.C. State.

