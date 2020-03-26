The Patrick Williams era for Florida State basketball turned out to be brief one.

The freshman from North Carolina, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award this year, announced Thursday that he will declare early for the NBA Draft.

Williams becomes the second player from the 2020 ACC Championship team to turn pro early, joining sophomore Devin Vassell, who declared for the draft on Monday.

"I would like to thank Coach Ham and the entire basketball staff for believing in me and developing a 17 year old kid into a mature young man ...," Williams wrote on Twitter. "This entire year has been filled with moments I'll never forget."

