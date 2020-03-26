Florida State freshman Patrick Williams declares for NBA Draft
The Patrick Williams era for Florida State basketball turned out to be brief one.
The freshman from North Carolina, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award this year, announced Thursday that he will declare early for the NBA Draft.
Williams becomes the second player from the 2020 ACC Championship team to turn pro early, joining sophomore Devin Vassell, who declared for the draft on Monday.
"I would like to thank Coach Ham and the entire basketball staff for believing in me and developing a 17 year old kid into a mature young man ...," Williams wrote on Twitter. "This entire year has been filled with moments I'll never forget."
“for I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord † pic.twitter.com/G27wKAxJzq— Patrick Williams † (@patricklw4) March 26, 2020
The 6-foot-9 Williams averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1 blocked shot per game in 22 minutes this season. He also was one of the best free-throw shooters in the league, hitting 83.8 percent of his attempts. He shot 32 percent from 3-point range as well.
Williams becomes the third "one-and-done" player in Florida State program history, joining Malik Beasley and Jonathan Isaac.
He also becomes the second straight FSU sixth man to declare for the NBA Draft. Neither he nor Mfiondu Kabengele ever started a game for the Seminoles. Kabengele was selected in the first round by the L.A. Clippers.
