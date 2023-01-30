Florida State has officially announced the date for its 2023 spring game, which it is calling the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase.

The Seminoles will conclude spring practice with the exhibition inside Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, per an ESPN release. Ticket information has not yet been provided, with FSU saying that more information about the weekend will be announced soon.

This will be FSU's most anticipated spring game in a number of years coming off the team's 10-win 2022 season. It will provide the first chance for FSU fans to see the newest Seminole additions, from the transfer pickups to the incoming freshmen who were able to enroll early. It will also provide a chance to see the returning Seminoles made during spring camp.

As for other activities on campus that weekend, the FSU baseball team is set to be on the road at NC State. However, the FSU softball team is scheduled for a home series against Virginia. There will also be a Friday Night Block Party in College Town with more events to be announced later.



