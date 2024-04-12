The four-star prospect decommitted from Alabama on January 17 following the retirement of Nick Saban and since then has visited Florida State multiple times as the Seminoles were one of the original finalists in his recruitment. Friday's visit was the first time that Grady was able to witness a practice and he liked what he saw from the defensive ends.

Enterprise (Ala.) defensive end Zion Grady returned to Florida State for the second time this year and the Seminoles are one of the schools still in the mix for his services.

"I wanted to see how they looked at the end position," Grady said following his visit. "I still feel like they looked pretty good — the intensity was great."

The consistency in development at the position from defensive ends coach John Papuchis is something that Grady has taken note of over the past few years.

"That it's consistent," Grady said on what stood out to him about the development. "One year they'll have an end go to the league and then the next year ... It's consistent, rapid."

Since his decommitment, Grady has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the class. That has come with multiple visits around the country as he tries to decipher where he'll end up at the collegiate level.

"Right now, I'm just taking it day-by-day," Grady said on how he is handling the process. "Settling down with a couple of schools. Just wanting to see how it is."

Grady has already set multiple official visits for the summer, an early list that includes Miami (May 31), Florida State (June 7), Auburn (June 10), Tennessee (June 14) and Georgia (June 21). More official visits are potentially in the cards.

As of now, Grady intends to commit on July 4 after all of his official visits are done and dusted. He doesn't have an official short list of schools but those who receive official visits are the ones that Grady will be considering when the time comes.