'Florida State is my heart' ... Minnis reflects on Hall of Fame selection
He knew something was up when they told him to answer any phone calls he received from the 850 area code, even if he didn't recognize the number.
As it turned out, Marvin "Snoop" Minnis did know the number after all.
The call came from FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
“I still didn’t think nothing of it, because me and Coach Norvell talk all the time,” Minnis said. “So we chopped it up. He asked me about the family. I asked him about his family. And then he just broke it to me.
“He was like, ‘I want to congratulate you. You’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame.’ And I just got so emotional, man. Florida State means so much to me.”
More than two decades after his college career ended, Minnis said he was ecstatic to learn a few weeks ago that he will be the latest Seminole legend to be enshrined in the FSU Sports Hall of Fame. His name will be honored next to the likes of Ron Simmons, Fred Biletnikoff, Marvin Jones, Derrick Brooks, Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke.
During a decorated playing career, Minnis finished his time at Florida State in 2000 with 115 catches for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns. And he has never been far away from the university since.
The Miami native attends several games a year and often attends FSU functions around the state.
"It means everything to me. Florida State is my heart," Minnis said. "I give everything to Florida State. I gave everything to Florida State on that field, and I still do now -- all the booster events, if Coach asks me to come talk to the team, I'm there.
"Florida State means everything to me. It gave me a lot. I'm representing my 'Noles wherever I go. All day, every day."
Just this past Sunday, Minnis was in Orlando lending a hand to a youth football camp being run by former FSU receiver Kenny Shaw.
When asked to reflect on his playing days, Minnis said his favorite game was the Seminoles' 31-7 romp over the Florida Gators in 2000. And that shouldn't be too surprising, considering he caught eight passes that day for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
His favorite play, of course, was his 98-yard touchdown reception against Clemson.
But Minnis said the individual accolades -- even this new Hall of Fame honor -- weren't his main motivations as a player. He mostly wanted to help FSU win national championships, which they did together in 1999.
Minnis actually helped the Seminoles reach three consecutive BCS National Championship games, the first three in history.
“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re appreciated, but I didn’t play the game for that,” he said. “I played the game to win. My main focus was to win win championships. That’s why I went to Florida State. I wanted to win national championships.”
