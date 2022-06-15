'Florida State is my heart' ... Minnis reflects on Hall of Fame selection

He knew something was up when they told him to answer any phone calls he received from the 850 area code, even if he didn't recognize the number.

As it turned out, Marvin "Snoop" Minnis did know the number after all.

The call came from FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“I still didn’t think nothing of it, because me and Coach Norvell talk all the time,” Minnis said. “So we chopped it up. He asked me about the family. I asked him about his family. And then he just broke it to me.

“He was like, ‘I want to congratulate you. You’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame.’ And I just got so emotional, man. Florida State means so much to me.”

