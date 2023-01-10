He took a visit to FSU last week but didn't share a timeline for his decision or what future plans he had at the end of the visit.

South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond announced he's transferring to FSU Tuesday, choosing the Seminoles over Florida, LSU and a number of other schools which expressed interest in him.

Once again, Florida State has battled with some elite programs and emerged with another transfer victory.

Edmond was a three-star defensive end in the 2020 class out of Fort Pierce, Fla. He chose South Carolina over FSU out of high school, but reverses his course now.

Edmond played in seven games and recorded five total tackles and a half-tackle for loss in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks. He broke onto the scene in a major way in 2022 with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and two sacks in 12 games.

Pro Football Focus graded Edmond's 2022 season at 59.4, but he got a 63.7 run defense grade and a 60.1 pass rush grade.

While FSU's defensive end isn't nearly as severe as it has been the last two offseasons, Edmond will provide some critical depth at defensive end. He'll contend for a starting spot with Derrick McLendon and Patrick Payton opposite Jared Verse, who announced he's returning last week.

Edmond arrives at FSU with two years of eligibility left so he'll be able to return in 2024 as well should he so desire.

"Edmonds is a long athlete who runs very well and shows good change of direction," said Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham. "He played mostly as a standup defensive end for South Carolina but is athletic enough that the Gamecocks would use him in zone coverage in long-distance situations for opposing offenses. "FSU needed to bring in someone at end that at the very least provide quality depth if not compete for a starting spot opposite Verse. With the addition Edmond, the Seminoles have to feel to better about their two-deep situation at end in their base defense and could potentially give the Seminoles one of the deepest front-fours in the ACC next season."

Overall, Edmond is FSU's ninth transfer addition this offseason. He's the fourth defensive transfer added, joining defensive tackles Braden Fiske and Darrell Jackson and cornerback Fentrell Cypress.

He's also the second former USC player to transfer to FSU this offseason, along with tight end Jaheim Bell, and the fifth USC player to transfer to FSU over the last three offseasons.

