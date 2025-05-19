Seminole Sidelines: FSU postseason talk for baseball, softball, camp notes

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante reflect on FSU baseball's final regular season series and discuss why Alex Lodise had earned the ACC's player of the year award (it had not been announced when we recorded but he was widely viewed as the top player in the league in 2025).

Patrick and Bob also discuss an entertaining weekend for FSU softball, while Nick Carlisle joins the show to give his thoughts on the Rivals Atlanta Camp on Sunday.

