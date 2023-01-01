Florida State's highly-touted transfer class keeps getting better. The Seminoles landed another huge transfer pickup Sunday with the addition of Virginia cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress. He announced the news on his Twitter and it was confirmed by FSU shortly thereafter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHN0YXJ0IHRoaXMgbmV3IGNoYXB0ZXIhIEdvIE5v bGVzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVUZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWRhbUZ1bGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hBZGFtRnVsbGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX01Xb29kc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9NV29vZHNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ncmlkaXJvbmpyaj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3Jp ZGlyb25qcmo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9LZWVwQ0xJTUJpbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNLZWVwQ0xJTUJpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9vN0p1N3dnOEZEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbzdKdTd3ZzhGRDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGZW50cmVsbCBDeXByZXNzIElJIChARmVudHJlbGxDNCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZW50cmVsbEM0L3N0YXR1 cy8xNjA5NjEzMjY3MTA1NzE4MjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph bnVhcnkgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Cypress, who is 6-foot and 184 pounds, was one of the most highly coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal. He is currently ranked by Rivals as the 25th-best overall player and No. 4 defensive back in the portal. He'll arrive at FSU with two years of eligibility left. “This is another fantastic addition to our program,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said via press release. “Fentrell is a great player who possesses the unique combination of length and athleticism. He has a huge upside and brings a proven track record of consistent playmaking into our defensive backfield. He has collected incredible experience at the college level while proving himself to be a smart and disciplined player whose success has shown up on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Fentrell is a tremendous fit for the Nole Family as we continue on our CLIMB moving forward.”



Cypress was named to the All-ACC second team for his play this season after making 39 tackles and totaling 15 passes broken up in nine games. Pro Football Focus graded Cypress at 87.8 for the 2022 season (No. 8 among FBS cornerbacks) with a coverage grade of 87.6. Considering FSU's coverage problems at times this season, that's another significant need addressed through the portal. In 18 games over four seasons at UVA, Cypress totaled 57 tackles and one interception. He signed with Virginia out of Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern High. The former Cavalier made an official visit to FSU in December. At that time, he was unsure whether he would be signing before January. FSU beat out some premier programs to land Cypress' commitment. The only other visit he took was to UCLA, but LSU, USC, Ohio State and Tennessee all tried hard to get him on campus for a visit. Cypress is FSU's fourth top-40 transfer pickup in this year's cycle according to the Rivals portal rankings. He's just behind Shorter tight end transfer Kyle Morlock (No. 23) and ahead of Penn State running back transfer Caziah Holmes (No. 36) and South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell (No. 38). He becomes FSU's sixth defensive back in this recruiting class along with five incoming freshmen in Edwin Joseph, Conrad Hussey, Kenton Kirkland, Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones. Of those, though, he's the most likely one to contend for a starting spot immediately.