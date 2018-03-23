Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 14:19:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The Warpath: Junior Day list and visits this week (3/23)

Warchant.com Staff
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Yexymbne0vljmn45peoq

Florida State Recruiting 

* Junior Day list for Saturday & visits this week (3/23)

* Nugget: Top prospects visiting FSU this week & other notes (3/12)

* Nugget: Tidbits on last weekends visits (3/11)

* Nugget: FSU a team to watch in 2018 for four-star QB (3/2)

* New Rivals250 released with breakdown on FSU targets (2/21)

* New Rivals100 released with breakdown on FSU targets (2/20)

Florida State Baseball

* WIRE: Seminoles clinch series win with Mendoza's walk-off hit (3/3)

* FSU 4, UNC-Asheville 3 box score (3/3)

* FSU 9, UNC-Asheville 2 -- game thread and box score (3/2)

Nj1jqjfywk90pyshginu
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}