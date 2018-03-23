Florida State Recruiting
* Junior Day list for Saturday & visits this week (3/23)
* Nugget: Top prospects visiting FSU this week & other notes (3/12)
* Nugget: Tidbits on last weekends visits (3/11)
* Nugget: FSU a team to watch in 2018 for four-star QB (3/2)
* New Rivals250 released with breakdown on FSU targets (2/21)
* New Rivals100 released with breakdown on FSU targets (2/20)
Florida State Baseball
* WIRE: Seminoles clinch series win with Mendoza's walk-off hit (3/3)
* FSU 4, UNC-Asheville 3 box score (3/3)
* FSU 9, UNC-Asheville 2 -- game thread and box score (3/2)