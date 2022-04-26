Florida State, Norvell announce programs to take part in second Mega Camp

On Tuesday evening, FSU and head coach Mike Norvell announced the programs already on board that will have staff at the camp on June 5.

The massive and unique satellite camp event brings in college programs from all across the country and from all different levels, including many conferences in the Power Five and Group of Five. The result is increased exposure for visiting prospects and also a wide net for FSU staff to evaluate.

It's back! Again this summer, the Florida State football team will host the program's second-ever Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp.

Some of the programs already confirmed by FSU to attend include: Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, Rutgers, Memphis, South Florida, FAMU, Akron, Western Kentucky and UMass, among others.

Other college are expected to be added as the event approaches.

The one-day camp will be open to prospects who are entering the 11th grade or older.

They will participate in a series of combine-style events -- 40-yard dash, broad jump and pro shuttle -- and they also will learn position techniques from the coaches and compete with each other in one-on-one drills.

While Florida State's staff will certainly be evaluating prospects for their own purposes, the broader mission of the camp is to help players -- who might not be ready for the ACC -- to be seen by other college programs.

In last year’s event, FSU ended up hosting an estimated 3,000 prospects and a slew of colleges coaches and staff.

Also similar to last offseason, Norvell will be hosting a series of other positional camps, which will feature only college coaches from Florida State. The complete schedule and registration information is available at CoachNorvellCamps.com.

