Florida State offers 2026 four-star DB Hakim Satterwhite

Florida State extended an offer to St. John's (Washington, D.C.) defensive back Hakim Satterwhite on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound defensive back has 22 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also has notable offers from Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

A four-star prospect, Satterwhite is currently rated by Rivals as the No. 22 cornerback in the 2026 class and as the No. 2 prospect in the District of Columbia.