Florida State offers 2026 four-star DB Hakim Satterwhite

in other news
FSU women rout Tampa in exhibition opener
FSU grabs 21 steals in a 91-46 rout of Tampa.
FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule
FSU will play 20 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game
Mike Norvell on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps and FSU-Miami.
Florida State extended an offer to St. John's (Washington, D.C.) defensive back Hakim Satterwhite on Wednesday evening.
The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound defensive back has 22 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. He also has notable offers from Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
A four-star prospect, Satterwhite is currently rated by Rivals as the No. 22 cornerback in the 2026 class and as the No. 2 prospect in the District of Columbia.
Click the video below to watch Hakim's HUDL highlights:
