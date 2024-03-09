Florida State offers 6-foot-8 OT Matthew Parker during visit
During his unofficial visit to Florida State on Saturday, Jackson (Miss.) Prep offensive tackle Matthew Parker announced that he received an offer from Florida State.
His offer from Florida State is his second Power 4 offer that he has acquired, also having an offer from Duke. He has additional offers from Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Troy, Jackson State and Massachusetts.
At a towering 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Parker has only just started playing varsity football. His junior year at Jackson Prep was his first year on the varsity level. Nearly all of his offers have come in the last two weeks, as Parker's recruitment has been steadily rising and may be on the verge of gaining even more momentum.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple