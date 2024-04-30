Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Florida State offers Chris Henry Jr., No. 1 WR for 2026

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State extended an offer to the No.1 wide receiver in the 2026 class on Tuesday.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is the best receiver in the 2026 class according to Rivals. He is also considered to be the third best prospect nationally and the best prospect in California for the 2026 cycle.

Advertisement

With the addition of his offer from Florida State, he now holds 30 offers from some of the biggest brands in college football — including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and USC to name a few.

Henry is committed to Ohio State and has been since July 28, 2023.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement