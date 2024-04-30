Florida State offers Chris Henry Jr., No. 1 WR for 2026
Florida State extended an offer to the No.1 wide receiver in the 2026 class on Tuesday.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is the best receiver in the 2026 class according to Rivals. He is also considered to be the third best prospect nationally and the best prospect in California for the 2026 cycle.
With the addition of his offer from Florida State, he now holds 30 offers from some of the biggest brands in college football — including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and USC to name a few.
Henry is committed to Ohio State and has been since July 28, 2023.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple