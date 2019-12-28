Florida State football picks up graduate transfer offensive tackle
The Florida State football team picked up a welcomed addition for its offensive line on Saturday as FIU graduate transfer Devontay Taylor announced he will be joining the Seminoles in 2020.
Taylor, who originally hails from Odessa, Fla., started at right tackle this season for the Panthers. He started every game this season and has played in 25 of FIU's last 26 games.
I would like to thank all the programs that reached out. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to Florida State🍢 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/5RQ2HTR68m— DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) December 28, 2019
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder announced that he will be transferring for his senior season. He will be eligible to play immediately at FSU as a graduate transfer.
Taylor becomes the second Division-I transfer of the day to announce he's heading to Florida State. Former Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin committed to the Seminoles earlier on Saturday.
