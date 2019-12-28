The Florida State football team picked up a welcomed addition for its offensive line on Saturday as FIU graduate transfer Devontay Taylor announced he will be joining the Seminoles in 2020.

Taylor, who originally hails from Odessa, Fla., started at right tackle this season for the Panthers. He started every game this season and has played in 25 of FIU's last 26 games.

