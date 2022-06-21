Florida State reels in transfer OL Jazston Turnetine from South Carolina

A busy offseason for Florida State in the transfer portal market continued on Tuesday, as FSU announced that former South Carolina offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine has joined the Seminoles.

Turnetine, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, started his career at the JUCO level with Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. He later joined the Gamecocks after two impressive seasons in the JUCO ranks and was a part-time starter for South Carolina the past two seasons.

During his redshirt junior and senior years with South Carolina, Turnetine started 10 games and appeared in 17 outings across the past two seasons.

