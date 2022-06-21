Florida State reels in transfer OL Jazston Turnetine from South Carolina
A busy offseason for Florida State in the transfer portal market continued on Tuesday, as FSU announced that former South Carolina offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine has joined the Seminoles.
Turnetine, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, started his career at the JUCO level with Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. He later joined the Gamecocks after two impressive seasons in the JUCO ranks and was a part-time starter for South Carolina the past two seasons.
During his redshirt junior and senior years with South Carolina, Turnetine started 10 games and appeared in 17 outings across the past two seasons.
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
“Jazston has tremendous size with great power and athleticism,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “His starting experience in big games and his skillset immediately increases the competition among our offensive line group."
FSU also confirmed the recent addition of defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase, who will take an academic redshirt this season.
"Ayobami brings incredible length, explosiveness and playmaking ability," Norvell said. "His upcoming redshirt season will allow him to focus on growing his fundamentals and technique, and the sky is the limit for him as he develops within our program. We are enthusiastic about the addition of these two and believe they will both have a great impact.”
*ALSO SEE: Official Visit Primer: FSU plans for large group of visitors this weekend
Turnetine described the reaction from the staff when they learned he plans to join FSU.
“Everyone was excited. They can’t wait for me to get to work,” Turnetine said. “I am just trying to get to work from my side of the ball. Get started with Coach Atkins (offensive line coach Alex Atkins)."
--------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
-------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board