Exactly one month after the contract was signed, Florida State's athletics department on Wednesday afternoon released the financial terms of Kendal Briles' contract with the school.

The Seminoles' new offensive coordinator will have the title of Associate Head Coach and is making exactly $1 million per year on the three-year deal.

It's stipulated that if he leaves before the end of the 2020 season, he will owe FSU $500,000 -- unless he leaves for a head coaching job or an NFL job. If that's the case, he'll owe the university nothing.

Florida State, it would appear from the language, will be paying Briles' $900,000 buyout from former employer Houston, where he worked a season ago as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Unless Briles leaves before the end of the 2020 season, then he will assume the remaining portion of the buyout.

For perks in the contract, Briles gets a $650-a-month vehicle allowance, five tickets to home football games, two tickets to home baseball and basketball games and a $20,000 moving stipend.

Read the entire Kendal Briles contract here

