There were a few surprises on the first Florida State football depth chart released under new head coach Mike Norvell.

It's no surprise, though, that James Blackman is listed as the first-team quarterback ahead of Tate Rodemaker and Jordan Travis. Also, as expected, transfers Jashaun Corbin and La'Damian Webb are co-starters at running back.

What is surprising are a handful of first-teamers including redshirt freshman Maurice Smith taking over at center. Also, sophomore Kalen DeLoach is a co-starter at Stud linebacker, while Renardo Green and Travis Jay are co-starters at free safety. Finally, transfer Jarrian Jones is one of the first-team cornerbacks.

