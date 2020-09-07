Florida State releases football depth chart for Saturday's game
There were a few surprises on the first Florida State football depth chart released under new head coach Mike Norvell.
It's no surprise, though, that James Blackman is listed as the first-team quarterback ahead of Tate Rodemaker and Jordan Travis. Also, as expected, transfers Jashaun Corbin and La'Damian Webb are co-starters at running back.
*ALSO SEE: A closer look at some noteworthy new starters on FSU football depth chart
What is surprising are a handful of first-teamers including redshirt freshman Maurice Smith taking over at center. Also, sophomore Kalen DeLoach is a co-starter at Stud linebacker, while Renardo Green and Travis Jay are co-starters at free safety. Finally, transfer Jarrian Jones is one of the first-team cornerbacks.
Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
A couple veteran players are notoriously absent from the depth chart. Senior safety Hamsah Nasirildeen is being held out while he recovers from a knee injury.
"He's doing a great job in his rehabilitation, we feel he's very, very close, but he won't be available this week," said Norvell.
* Complete breakdown of Monday’s interviews with Norvell and his three coordinators.
Senior receiver D.J. Matthews, who has been absent from the team for a couple weeks, is also nowhere to be found on the official projected depth chart. However, he is listed on the team roster in the release sent out by FSU on Monday.
Stay tuned to Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council