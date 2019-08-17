The Florida State football team has passed the midway point of preseason practice, so it's the perfect time to take a closer look at the Seminoles' projected depth chart for 2019.

FSU won't release its official depth chart until the week of the Seminoles' season opener against Boise State, but here is a look at how things appear to be shaping up based on media viewing opportunities over the past two weeks. (Note: We will not be listing every player on the roster, just the top two or three players at each position.)

On Friday, we posted our prospective Depth Chart for Offense. Today, we'll focus on the defense.

