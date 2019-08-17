Florida State's Depth Chart for Defense: Our projections for 2019
The Florida State football team has passed the midway point of preseason practice, so it's the perfect time to take a closer look at the Seminoles' projected depth chart for 2019.
FSU won't release its official depth chart until the week of the Seminoles' season opener against Boise State, but here is a look at how things appear to be shaping up based on media viewing opportunities over the past two weeks. (Note: We will not be listing every player on the roster, just the top two or three players at each position.)
On Friday, we posted our prospective Depth Chart for Offense. Today, we'll focus on the defense.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
DEFENSIVE END
21 -- Marvin Wilson, Jr., 6-5, 311
58 -- Dennis Briggs Jr., R-Fr., 6-4, 268
Outlook: When healthy, Marvin Wilson is considered one of the top defensive linemen in college football. He was the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country coming out of high school in 2017, and he was a preseason pick for the 2019 All-ACC team. The problem, of course, is that he hasn't practiced in more than a week after sustaining a knee injury, and it's unknown exactly when he will return. FSU coach Willie Taggart described the injury as a "tweak," and our sources have indicated that Wilson is coming along nicely. If the junior is at full strength, Florida State's three-man defensive line should be plenty stout. If he is unable to play against Boise State, the Seminoles will have to turn to one of their unproven defensive ends like Dennis Briggs, who saw in action in four games last season and recorded two tackles.
NOSE TACKLE
91 -- Robert Cooper, So., 6-2, 346
49 -- Cedric Wood, Jr., 6-3, 318
Outlook: Robert Cooper's massive presence in the middle is what makes Florida State's switch to a 3-4 defensive front possible. Cooper's ability to occupy two blockers should free up one of the defensive ends to have a one-on-one matchup against an offensive tackle, and Florida State's coaches like their chances with either Wilson or Cory Durden in those situations. Cooper's top job will be to clog running lanes and demand attention from the center and a guard on every play, but he also has the quickness to collapse the pocket in passing situations. Cedric Wood is expected to be Cooper's top backup, and the Seminoles also will have freshman Tru Thompson (6-foot, 315) as an option as he develops.
DEFENSIVE END
16 -- Cory Durden, So., 6-5, 305
97 -- Malcolm Lamar, R-Fr., 6-5, 277
Outlook: After coming on strong during the 2018 season, Cory Durden appears to be primed for a breakout this fall. Like Wilson, he is very well-suited for the defensive end role in a 3-4 defense, with a nice combination of power and quickness. As is the case with the other spots on the defensive line, however, the Seminoles have little proven depth at this position. Redshirt freshmen Malcolm Lamar and Jamarcus Chatman are likely the top reserves, along with Wood, who could bounce between the different spots along the line.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news