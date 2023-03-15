Florida State's 2024 football season will start abroad.

For the first time in program history, the Seminoles will play a game outside the United States, opening the 2024 season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium. The news was first reported by Noles247 and confirmed to the Osceola.

“I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said via press release. “When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well. Very few people have the chance to travel to a different continent and experience another culture, much less take an entire team, so I am appreciative of everyone’s hard work and support to make this game happen.”

“Florida State is a global brand, and this game further enforces that,” FSU vice president/director of athletics Michael Alford said. “This game allows us to provide an unmatched athletic and cultural experience for our student-athletes while representing Florida State on a global stage. I am looking forward to seeing our fans in Dublin while also making new fans across the Atlantic. We are appreciative of all the efforts that have already gone into the planning of this game and are excited for what is to come over the next year and a half.”

The game was scheduled to be a road game at Georgia Tech. It's expected to be a Week 0 game played in late August. It will be the ninth college football game played in Ireland, the first of which was in 1988 and the most recent of which will be played between Navy and Notre Dame this August.

FSU's home schedule, which won't be fully released until next January, is also set to include a game against Memphis on Sept. 14, home games against Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and Florida (Nov. 30) as well as ACC home games against NC State, North Carolina, Clemson and Boston College.

FSU's road games on its 2024 schedule include a trip to Notre Dame Nov. 9 and trips to Miami, Syracuse and Virginia in addition to this trip to Dublin.

At this time, all tickets for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic are exclusively available through travel or hospitality packages. Fans can put down a $250 package deposit for a travel package to secure game ticket section at Seminoles2Ireland.com. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.