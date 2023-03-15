Florida State's 2024 football season will start abroad.

For the first time in program history, the Seminoles will play a game outside the United States, opening the 2024 season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium. The news was first reported by Noles247 and confirmed to the Osceola.

The game was scheduled to be a road game at Georgia Tech. It's expected to be a Week 0 game played in late August. It will be the ninth college football game played in Ireland, the first of which was in 1988 and the most recent of which will be played between Navy and Notre Dame this August.

FSU's home schedule, which won't be fully released until next January, is also set to include a game against Memphis on Sept. 14, home games against Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and Florida (Nov. 30) as well as ACC home games against NC State, North Carolina, Clemson and Boston College.

FSU's road games on its 2024 schedule include a trip to Notre Dame Nov. 9 and trips to Miami, Syracuse and Virginia in addition to this trip to Dublin.

The official announcement of this game is expected to come later today.

