Football availability and injury update for Florida State vs. Florida
Florida State football released a rundown of the Seminole players that are available, injured or suspended for tonight's game versus the Florida Gators.
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL AVAILABILITY UPDATE
Below is an availability update for Florida State football prior to today’s game at Florida:
- Cam Akers is available
- Khalan Laborn is suspended for a violation of team rules
- Tre’ McKitty is available
- Cyrus Fagan is available
- Asante Samuel Jr. is available
- Maurice Smith is available
- Dontae Lucas is available
- Andrew Boselli is available
- Jauan Williams did not travel with the team due to personal reasons
----------------------------------------------------
