TJ Davis’ disappointment was understandable. The defensive lineman was one of the first high school prospects identified by assistant coach John Papuchis, just shortly after he joined Mike Norvell’s staff.

Davis signed with Florida State in February 2020 and was excited to start his college career, joining a program he felt was the right fit for him and was on the rise. But Davis suffered an injury in preseason camp.

“I dislocated my knee the first time. I was doing a board drill and my first ever rep I was going against Rob Scott, and I had bad pad level and I snapped my knee,” Davis recalled. “I popped it out and it went back in place. I did rehab and I came back in October. I did the same thing again. It popped out again. I finally had surgery and had rehab.”

Davis returned in 2021 and made an impression on coaches. He was the defensive scout team player of the year and made his debut against UMass on Oct. 23, recording a tackle.

But the following year, Davis got sick and went to the doctor. The diagnosis was unexpected: Davis had an enlarged heart. The risk of continuing to play football was too significant.

“It was real tough,” Davis said. “All of 2022 it was tough. One day you're in the locker room and the next day you’re watching the football games on TV or from the bleachers.”

Davis was disappointed he could no longer play football, but he took the medical disqualification in May 2022 and was able to remain on scholarship. By NCAA rule, any football player who is medically disqualified can have his tuition, books and housing covered by a school and not be counted against the 85-scholarship limit.

In July, Davis proudly posted on social media that he had graduated. He finished up his last two classes and earned a degree in Social Science.



