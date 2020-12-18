Four-star IMG wide receiver Malik McClain, who committed to Florida State in August before backing out of that pledge about two weeks ago, will end up with the Seminoles after all.

McClain announced he was signing with FSU on Friday afternoon, the last day of the early signing period.

*ALSO SEE: Breakdown of what the McClain signing means to FSU

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder originally selected FSU over offers from Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others. He hails from Alabama but plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

