Four-star WR Malik McClain reverses field, signs with 'Noles
Four-star IMG wide receiver Malik McClain, who committed to Florida State in August before backing out of that pledge about two weeks ago, will end up with the Seminoles after all.
McClain announced he was signing with FSU on Friday afternoon, the last day of the early signing period.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder originally selected FSU over offers from Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others. He hails from Alabama but plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The Rivals250 member is the second WR commitment for the Seminoles in the class of 2021, joining South Carolina product Joshua Burrell.
McClain gives FSU 17 commitments for the class, and the addition of the four-star prospect pushes the Seminoles' class to No. 27 in the team rankings.
Head coach Mike Norvell said the 'Noles would like to sign four receivers in this class, and that likely will include one or two college transfers.
Great day to be a Florida State Seminole!!! Big-Fast-Explosive #NoleFamily has a #Playmaker coming to Tally! #KeepCLIMBing #FitNFamily pic.twitter.com/vZVJf7lnQo— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 18, 2020
