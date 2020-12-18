 Upon further review, WR Malik McClain decides to sign with FSU football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-18 15:17:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Malik McClain reverses field, signs with 'Noles

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Four-star IMG wide receiver Malik McClain, who committed to Florida State in August before backing out of that pledge about two weeks ago, will end up with the Seminoles after all.

McClain announced he was signing with FSU on Friday afternoon, the last day of the early signing period.

*ALSO SEE: Breakdown of what the McClain signing means to FSU

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder originally selected FSU over offers from Miami, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others. He hails from Alabama but plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

The Rivals250 member is the second WR commitment for the Seminoles in the class of 2021, joining South Carolina product Joshua Burrell.

McClain gives FSU 17 commitments for the class, and the addition of the four-star prospect pushes the Seminoles' class to No. 27 in the team rankings.

Head coach Mike Norvell said the 'Noles would like to sign four receivers in this class, and that likely will include one or two college transfers.

--------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}