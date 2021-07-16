Former FSU DL Marvin Wilson hosts inaugural Tallahassee youth camp

“It’s a great feeling to come out here to Tallahassee,” Wilson said. “Help them fall in love with the sport that I fell in love with. I just want to come out here and give my time and give back to these kids.”

Wilson gave credit to his team at the Marvin's Movement foundation for handling many of the logistics. He explained the goal for the camp was helping kids fall in love with the sport of football and having fun.

Over a dozen current Seminole players pitched in at the camp, located at John Paul II Catholic High School.

The Browns rookie defensive lineman hosted a free youth football camp at a local high school, and the turnout was strong both from the young participants as well as the members of the 2021 FSU football team

Even though his football journey has swept him from Tallahassee to Cleveland in recent months, Marvin Wilson still found time to give back to his college hometown Friday evening.

During the camp, the kids took part in various drills, ran the 40-yard-dash and received one-on-one instruction from FSU athletes. There were smiles all around and even a DJ on-site playing music on speakers.

“Tallahassee will always be home. Just coming out here and giving back to the community means a lot,” Wilson said. “Especially when it has to do with kids. The future of our generation. They are going to be our leaders one day.”

Florida State redshirt sophomore linebacker Kalen DeLoach, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Darius Washington, redshirt junior linebacker DeCalon Brooks, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lloyd Willis were among the players on hand to help.

Other players who gave up one of their last Friday nights before a busy season begins included redshirt junior defensive tackle Robert Cooper, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Goss, and redshirt freshman defensive end Quashon Fuller.

Even those within the FSU program who weren’t able to make it to the camp still got to see Wilson. He said he visited the football facilities today to talk with the team.

“Just to stop by, encourage some of my guys,” Wilson said. “It’s a true saying that we have at Florida State -- once a ’Nole, always a ’Nole. We always look out for each other. … It’s good to be back out here.”

Wilson also met with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, and he said he believes the second-year coach, “will turn things around.”

“Great seeing him. I definitely got to stop by and see him. He’s always working -- I don’t think he believes in vacation,” Wilson said. “It’s great to see the things that he’s doing.”

Senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor said when he first transferred in, Wilson was very helpful and showed him the ropes at FSU.

After four years of bonding with teammates, Wilson certainly didn’t have any trouble persuading a whole group of FSU players to come out and help.

“Marv isn’t even on the team anymore, but we have 10 or 15 guys out here that are on the team right now,” said Love-Taylor. “That just shows how good of a guy Marvin is and how much love and respect we have for him.”