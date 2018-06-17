Former Florida State teammates Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are part of a four-way tie at the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, N.Y.

This is not exactly new territory for Koepka, who is the defending U.S. Open champion after winning his first major last year at Erin Hills, Wis. Berger, meanwhile, is chasing his first major.

If Koepka successfully defends his title, it will be in much different fashion than his record-tying score of 16-under par from a year ago. The leaders this year are all 3-over par heading into the final round.

Berger, who fired a 66 on Saturday, will tee off in the final pairing with Tony Finau at 2:24 p.m. ET.

Koepka, who shot a 72 on Saturday after carding a 66 on Friday, will tee off at 2:13 p.m. ET; he is paired with Dustin Johnson.

Koepka, 28, played at FSU from 2009-12 before turning pro; he has nine professional victories, including two on the PGA Tour.

Berger, 25, played at FSU from 2011-13 before turning pro; he also has two PGA Tour victories.

The U.S. Open is being broadcast by FOX.