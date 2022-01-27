Former Louisville CB Greedy Vance eager to earn spot in FSU secondary

The Florida State football staff already has added 10 transfers this offseason, with a few more likely coming this spring or summer. Former Louisville cornerback Greedy Vance is a familiar face than most. Vance, who faced off against FSU twice already during his college career, transferred within the ACC Atlantic Division to try and help upgrade the Seminoles’ secondary. When he met with local media for the first time on Thursday, Vance detailed the several connections he already had with FSU’s players and staff, plus what the ’Noles are getting in the former Louisville starter. “I was just looking for a place to get back closer to home,” said Vance, who hails from New Orleans. “Being out at Louisville, it was kind of difficult for me sometimes during the season when I couldn’t see my family.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

When Vance entered his name into the transfer portal, one of the first coaches he heard from was FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson originally recruited Vance to Auburn, but things didn't work out with the Tigers because of a numbers crunch. So Woodson made it clear that he didn't want to miss out on the 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back again. "He was just telling me, 'I couldn't get you in high school, so I need to get you here.' We already knew each other," Vance said. The former Louisville cornerback also had a relationship with FSU running backs coach/recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who was a longtime high school coach in New Orleans and is very connected with that community. "We always had that mutual respect," Vance said. "We always had a bond and relationship, so I knew coming here would be a good decision for myself." Though his given name is Jamie, Vance picked up the nickname "Greedy" in high school when he was emulating former LSU star Greedy Williams. He not only loved to watch Williams play -- the former Tigers star DB recorded eight interceptions across two seasons and was a second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2019 -- but he even got to spend some time with him at a camp. "He inspired me a lot coming out of high school. I actually went to an LSU camp when he was there, and I was competing really well and he was talking to me," Vance explained. "I was like, 'That's who I want to be like.'" Vance's production on the field helped the nickname stick, especially when he snagged nine interceptions his senior year of high school. Set to continue wearing his old No. 21 at FSU, Vance was asked to describe his style of play. "You're getting a scrappy player. A lot of people look at me and think, 'He's too small,'" Vance said. "Scrappy, exciting, disciplined player, fun to watch."