Former Oregon RB Trey Benson fired up for second act at Florida State

"I love Cam Akers," Benson said. "Him being from Mississippi, and him being at Florida State, it's kind of a coincidence. But I try to model my game after Cam Akers."

But don't think for a minute that Florida State's newest running back doesn't love the idea of wearing the same uniform Akers wore in college. And running on the same field where Akers broke records just a few years earlier.

He took a 2,400-mile detour along the way.

Benson, who transferred from Oregon to Florida State earlier this month, played his high school football in Greenville, Miss., which is a good two hours away from Akers' hometown of Clinton, Miss.

But Akers was such a phenom -- he was Mississippi's Mr. Football and a two-time All-State performer -- that Benson actually started following his career long before he became a Seminole or moved on to the NFL's L.A. Rams.

"I watched Cam since like he was in middle school," Benson said. "Since I was in elementary. I watched him all the way growing up. When he was at Clinton, winning championships in Clinton, scoring seven touchdowns in the state championship game. And then him going to Florida State, I watched him throughout college and high school and the NFL, too."

While not quite to Akers' level, Benson enjoyed plenty of success in high school as well. He rushed for 3,616 yards and 48 touchdowns in two high school seasons and helped lead his St. Joseph High team to back-to-back state championships.

And while he is a bigger back -- Benson is now listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds -- he wasn't a workhorse who carried the ball 25 or 30 times per game. He shared the offensive backfield with current Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, who played quarterback in high school, and they took turns shredding opposing defenses.

Benson said he rarely played into the second half of games and often carried the ball less than 10 times on a Friday night.

"Me and him were just taking turns, sharing the rock," Benson said.

It was during those years that Benson was first recruited by Mike Norvell, who actually offered the running back his first college scholarship when Norvell was at Memphis.

As much as Benson liked Norvell and his assistant coaches -- many of whom are now at Florida State -- he instead jumped on the opportunity to play on the Power 5 level at Oregon.

That move didn't work out as well as he had hoped, however.

Benson went down with a major knee injury his freshman season in 2020, and he was limited to just six carries this past season as he worked his way back to full speed.

"That process was hard," Benson said, explaining that he "tore everything" in his knee. "Rehab was hard. I had to come in every day, work twice as hard ... but I feel like it was best though. It made me who I am today."

Once Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal announced he was leaving for Miami, however, Benson was ready for a fresh start. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and he quickly heard from Norvell and the Seminoles.

While Benson knew several of the FSU coaches already, he was unfamiliar with recently promoted offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. That changed during the very first conversation.

"We clicked right then," Benson said with a smile. "We were like best friends right then."

Along with getting to reset his college career, Benson is excited about playing so much closer to home. He said his family in Mississippi will be able to attend games after a much more manageable drive.

"They're scared to fly," Benson said. "Being six hours away from home, that's a blessing. Because they can always drive. Oregon, I was 36 hours away ... 36 hours, that's a hard drive."

Another reason the former three-star prospect was attracted to FSU was the depth chart. The Seminoles have some very talented tailbacks, most notably Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili, but starter and leading rusher Jashaun Corbin has declared for the NFL Draft.

"We're all just gonna come compete," Benson said. "I'm just here to compete and develop myself, and let the coaches develop me too."

When asked to describe his game, the Mississippi product said he brings more to the table than just being a big body.

"I'm a bigger back ... but I'm kind of special because I have speed," Benson said. "I have a lot of power and speed."

Several of the questions Benson fielded from reporters on Thursday centered around his knee injury and his recovery. And he insisted it will be a non-issue at Florida State.

"I'm 100 percent. I feel very confident in my knee," he said, adding that he was a little "hesitant" at times in 2021, but that is in the past.

Benson plans to prove that by taking part in full-contact drills this spring -- something he can't wait to come around.

He knows it has been more than two years since he was rumbling for 200 (or sometimes 300) yards in high school football games. He understands there are questions about his surgically repaired knee.

And he said that suits him just fine.

"I'm for sure like the underdog right now," Benson said. "While I'm talking to y'all right now, I'm building up the pain and anger and stuff. I'm just ready to play football."

