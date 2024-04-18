The rising senior essentially confirmed the news somewhat cryptically on his Twitter/X account on Thursday afternoon.

Four-star offensive guard prospect Peyton Joseph has reportedly backed off his pledge to the University of Florida. There is at least one report that Joseph is no longer committed to the Gators.

This really doesn't come as much of a surprise after Joseph spent almost an entire week on the FSU campus visiting his cousin, Seminoles offensive guard TJ Ferguson. He took in three Florida State practices the week of April 1.

As recently as Tuesday in the Osceola's Stock Up/Stock Down recruiting report, we predicted that FSU was in a good position to flip Ferguson. FSU could be considered the leader for Joseph at this point.

Here is an excerpt of the Osceola's interview with Peyton from his last trip to FSU during the first week of April.

"I just wanted to come back and just come back and get the feeling again of Florida State," Joesph said of his three-day visit. "Just being around the Noles and my cousin (Ferguson) since he transferred. So that's the only reason why I came back."

And what has Ferguson's message to Joseph after four months in Mike Norvell's program?

"He's been telling me it's home," began Joesph. "He has been trying to get me to flip. You know we talk each and every day, just about everything. He says the feeling to him is a feeling like home. He is getting everything he deserved and everything he feels he needed. We talk every day about it."

He also expanded on his relationship with Norvell after his extended stay in Tallahassee.

"Coach Norvell, it's like pops and son," said Joseph. "He treats me just like I am one of his sons. Just like Coach Atkins."