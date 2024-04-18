The four-star athlete from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School is viewed as one of the top 50 players in the nation in the class of 2025. He enjoyed his visit to FSU on Thursday, taking a tour of campus, watching the tight ends and meeting with coach Mike Norvell.

“I really like receiver but I just like playmaking,” Sparks said. “Making plays is my specialty.”

Cameron Sparks views himself as a wide receiver. It’s clear Florida State is recruiting him as a tight end. But in the end Sparks wants the ball in his hands.

“This was more of a thorough visit,” Sparks said. “This makes me connect deeper to FSU. … Whenever we first got here, we had a meeting with coach Norvell. That meeting just consisted of him telling me I’m a priority in his class and that he wants me.”

Sparks established a top six in February, including Florida State along with Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan and Miami. He will make an official visit to FSU this summer and also has visits planned to Miami and Tennessee. Sparks mentioned Michigan and Georgia as schools he’s considering but not Auburn.

When asked what stood out about FSU, Sparks said, “I like the tradition at FSU and they’re a winning school, coach Norvell racing players, “the aura is really strong.”

Sparks said he would like to commit in July after he has wrapped up his official visits. What’s important as he weighs the decision?

“How my parents feel about the school, how I feel the school could develop me and how the staff could develop me,” Sparks said. “And if I’m a great fit for the school and if the school is a fit for me.”