Until Tuesday, Florida State was the only one of the "big three" football programs in the state of Florida that had not seen one player decommit from its class of 2020.

That is no longer the case.

Three days after the Seminoles were blown out by Clemson, highly touted defensive back commitment Jalen Harrell announced he is no longer planning to sign with the 'Noles.

Harrell, who is a four-star prospect and one of the top 10 cornerbacks in the country, confirmed his decision on Twitter.

** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial