Four-star CB Charles Lester: 'I enjoy every single minute I'm here'
Charles Lester has been a frequent visitor to Florida State. With each one, a stronger relationship is built.
"I had a great time," Lester said. "I had time to come closer with the coaching staff, meet some of the new players and just enjoy time here where I feel the most comfortable. It’s a great place, great environment. ... I enjoy every single minute I’m here."
Lester is the No. 24 player in the class of 2024 and is viewed as one of the top corners in the nation. He has made frequent visits to FSU throughout the past few years, strengthening bonds with coach Mike Norvell and the assistant coaches.
"From the first time I stepped on this place, I felt the love and the open arms that they have for me," Lester said. "Just being able to come here over 10 times, that builds that bond stronger and ensure the love and security that they have for me."
Lester also said Norvell's character stood out. He feels Norvell has made him a priority.
"He makes me feel like he's going to give me his all and do whatever it takes to get me to the next level," Norvell said. "Out of all the head coaches I've been to, that guy makes me feel like the highest priority in the world."
While Patrick Surtain has been on campus just six months, Lester has also enjoyed getting to know FSU's new defensive backs coach. Lester broadly outlined some of the discussions and goals that Surtain and the staff have for him.
"We got a good feeling about each other," Lester said. "We know each other well. I believe in that guy. I believe he will take me to the next level. The plan they have for me, they want me to shoot through the roof. I put my trust in these guys."
The 6-foot-2, 183-pound Lester has visited Alabama, Colorado and FSU in June and his next stop will be Georgia. He said he and his aunt will schedule a date to announce his commitment.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify