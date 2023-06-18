Charles Lester has been a frequent visitor to Florida State. With each one, a stronger relationship is built.

"I had a great time," Lester said. "I had time to come closer with the coaching staff, meet some of the new players and just enjoy time here where I feel the most comfortable. It’s a great place, great environment. ... I enjoy every single minute I’m here."

Lester is the No. 24 player in the class of 2024 and is viewed as one of the top corners in the nation. He has made frequent visits to FSU throughout the past few years, strengthening bonds with coach Mike Norvell and the assistant coaches.

"From the first time I stepped on this place, I felt the love and the open arms that they have for me," Lester said. "Just being able to come here over 10 times, that builds that bond stronger and ensure the love and security that they have for me."

Lester also said Norvell's character stood out. He feels Norvell has made him a priority.

"He makes me feel like he's going to give me his all and do whatever it takes to get me to the next level," Norvell said. "Out of all the head coaches I've been to, that guy makes me feel like the highest priority in the world."