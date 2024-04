White, from Miami (Fla.) Edison High, is committed to Maryland but told the Osceola his trip to Tallahassee to spend time with FSU coach Mike Norvell and defensive back coach Pat Surtain didn't disappoint.

Four-star cornerback prospect Jett White was one of more than a dozen prospects on Florida State's campus on Friday to watch the Seminoles practice.

"I was as advertised, it was amazing," White said when asked how his visit to FSU went. "Getting to meet the staff, like Pat Surtain. Coach Norvell came to my high school to see me (earlier this year) but just getting a feel of the campus and football facilities. Coach Norvell let me know that I am priority and the need me."

And where does FSU stand with White?

"They're definitely in the mix," said White. "It's going to be a great recruiting battle down the stretch."