Four-star DE Amaree Williams enjoys 'amazing' visit to FSU
Amaree Williams was all smiles after his Florida State official visit, just days after announcing he was reclassifying to 2024.
"Amazing visit," Williams said. "Was finally able to get around some of the guys, some of the would-be teammates, possible teammates. Being able to experience that, I loved the visit."
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end quickly accumulated offers as a 2025 prospect, with more than 30 from schools like FSU, Florida, Alabama and Auburn. FSU coaches were among the first to offer him in February.
Over the weekend, he took his first official visit. Williams spent time with linebackers Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer as well as meeting with coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis.
"I love their family aspect," Williams said. "A lot of people may say that, but it's true here at Florida State. I feel like that was a big thing for me. I was able to see that through my whole weekend, seeing coaches' kids, wives and whole families at all the events. That was big."
Williams said Papuchis is "the realest guy you can get." He also was able to sit down with Norvell.
"He told me everything I wanted to hear," Williams said. "They talk about head coaches are salesmen at the end of the day but he's more than just a salesman. He's trying to put players in the right situation, trying to see them grow and be the best they can be. It's not just about Florida State. It's about players."
Williams' development is expedited with his reclassification, too. He had 34 tackles and eight tackles for loss at Palm Beach Benjamin, while also showcasing his athleticism on offense with 16 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. When asked about reclassifying, Williams said it wasn't a challenge for him.
"Honestly, it was kind of an easier flip," Williams said. "I've got to take a few online classes, but outside of that, it's a pretty easy transition."
Williams said he's not sure what's next for him and will take time to talk with his family. He's uncertain if he will sign during the early signing window or wait until February but he has no more visits set up at this time.
Live updates from FSU's final recruiting weekend before early signing day
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple