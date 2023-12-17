Amaree Williams was all smiles after his Florida State official visit, just days after announcing he was reclassifying to 2024.

"Amazing visit," Williams said. "Was finally able to get around some of the guys, some of the would-be teammates, possible teammates. Being able to experience that, I loved the visit."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end quickly accumulated offers as a 2025 prospect, with more than 30 from schools like FSU, Florida, Alabama and Auburn. FSU coaches were among the first to offer him in February.

Over the weekend, he took his first official visit. Williams spent time with linebackers Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer as well as meeting with coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis.

"I love their family aspect," Williams said. "A lot of people may say that, but it's true here at Florida State. I feel like that was a big thing for me. I was able to see that through my whole weekend, seeing coaches' kids, wives and whole families at all the events. That was big."