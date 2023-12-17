Live Updates: FSU finishing big recruiting weekend before signing period
With the early signing period three days away, Florida State is closing out its final weekend of official visits Sunday morning.
The Seminoles hosted five commits (5-star DB KJ Bolden, 4-star RB Kam Davis, 4-star DB Jamari Howard, 4-star wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and 3-star OL Manasse Itete) as well as a surprise late addition in 4-star defensive end Amaree Williams, who announced Thursday he is reclassifying from 2025 to 2024 and officially visiting FSU this weekend.
Additionally, FSU has hosted a pair of transfer targets this weekend in Oregon State QB transfer DJ Uiagalelei and Georgia defensive end transfer/FSU legacy Marvin Jones Jr.
For updates and interview videos coming out of the big visit weekend, follow along in our live updates thread for subscribers.