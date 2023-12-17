With the early signing period three days away, Florida State is closing out its final weekend of official visits Sunday morning.

The Seminoles hosted five commits (5-star DB KJ Bolden, 4-star RB Kam Davis, 4-star DB Jamari Howard, 4-star wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and 3-star OL Manasse Itete) as well as a surprise late addition in 4-star defensive end Amaree Williams, who announced Thursday he is reclassifying from 2025 to 2024 and officially visiting FSU this weekend.

Additionally, FSU has hosted a pair of transfer targets this weekend in Oregon State QB transfer DJ Uiagalelei and Georgia defensive end transfer/FSU legacy Marvin Jones Jr.

