Four-star defensive end LJ McCray announced his top 5 on Friday, including Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia and Auburn.

McCray last visited FSU in March and January. He recently visited Florida on June 2 and Auburn on April 5.

"They're definitely up there for sure," McCray said of FSU in March. "I've come here a couple of times and every time it's something different."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound McCray would be the second defensive line commitment in FSU's 2024 class. FSU has a commitment from Jamorie Flagg, a three-star from Miami Booker T. Washington.