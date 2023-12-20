Four-star Defensive End Daniel 'DD' Holmes signs with Florida State
Four-star Defensive End prospect Daniel "DD' Holmes signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State on Wednesday.
Ranked as one of the top 25 defensive ends in the country and one of the best players in Washington DC., Holmes is the lone pure defensive end prospect signed by Florida State in the 2024 class.
Only playing six games in his senior season at Gonzaga (DC), Holmes totaled 19 tackles with eight tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and an interception. In two years as a starter, Holmes accumulated 56 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.
Holmes committed to Florida State on July 1st and chose the Seminoles over Maryland, South Carolina, and Rutgers. Once committed, Holmes never seriously entertained a different school - only visiting Florida State before signing on Wednesday.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Holmes: "Holmes is a big defensive end. Some may feel that a move to the inside in college is inevitable. There is film of him catching fade routes in the end-zone. That should tell you what type of athlete Holmes is. As a defensive end you would like to see a little more burst. He has the size and length to set the edge on run plays. There is no doubt that physically, Holmes has all the tools to be successful in college. Now he just needs to put it all together."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Holmes: "DD has great size and length and a strong lower body. He can play with his hand in the ground or from a two-point. He does an excellent job of pursuit and closing down the line of scrimmage vs. run away from him. Does a good job of using his arms to create separation vs. base run blocks. Doesn't possess elite burst or quickness of the ball at this point in his development. He does play hard and uses good leverage and shows good change of direction when he has to redirect to the ball. You do see glimpses of explosiveness and athleticism. Holmes as a lot of raw physical skills to work with. And he could be a prospect, because of his size, that eventually moves inside to tackle."