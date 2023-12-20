Four-star Defensive End prospect Daniel "DD' Holmes signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State on Wednesday.

Ranked as one of the top 25 defensive ends in the country and one of the best players in Washington DC., Holmes is the lone pure defensive end prospect signed by Florida State in the 2024 class.

Only playing six games in his senior season at Gonzaga (DC), Holmes totaled 19 tackles with eight tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and an interception. In two years as a starter, Holmes accumulated 56 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.

Holmes committed to Florida State on July 1st and chose the Seminoles over Maryland, South Carolina, and Rutgers. Once committed, Holmes never seriously entertained a different school - only visiting Florida State before signing on Wednesday.